Haryanvi song gets teacher grooving during class, video goes viral | WATCH

Image Source : TWITTER Teacher dances to song inside classroom in viral video

A video is going viral on social media which shows a teacher dancing to a Haryanvi song with kids during her class. The clip has not only left the internet amused but many are praising the teacher for letting loose in front of the kids and having uninhibited fun. As per a report, this video is from a classroom in a government school in Delhi.

In the video, the female teacher is seen looking at one of her students who is dancing in front of her as she showcases her dancing skills. The teacher also follows suit and breaks into a step. Seeing the teacher dance, the classroom applauds en masse.

“Students love to be teachers. They love role reversal. English lang teaching followed by some Haryanvi music - A glimpse of the fag end of our school day,” the dancing teacher, Manu Gulati, said in her tweet.

The video starts with Gulati encouraging a student to dance on the song. One of the students asks the teacher to teach them the steps. Hearing this, the English language teacher breaks into dance, drawing applause from her students. The video is heartwarming to say the least.

Reacting to the video, one of the social media users wrote, "Aisa teachers har school mey rehna chahiye, Aap buhat acha kaam karre hai Ma'am (sic). Another Twitter user also praised Gulati's way of bonding and becoming one with the kids. "Wish I had just one single teacher like you... Thinking about school still gives me nightmares... the worst days of my life... I feel so happy everytime I think that I do not need to go to school, ever again (sic)."

Gulati's Twitter bio reads, “I am a proud Delhi Government School teacher, a passionate Mentor, a Fulbright Fellow and a PhD Scholar”. She has over 19,000 followers on the micro-blogging platform.