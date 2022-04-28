Condom brand shares cheeky tweak of Tiger Shroff's 'Heropanti' line 'choti bachi ho kya?'; fans goes berserk

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Condom brand Durex gave a twist to Tiger Shroff's Heropanti dialogue, "Choti Bachi Ho Kya?"

Condom brand shared cheeky tweak of Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff's 'Heropanti' line 'choti bachi ho kya?'. The line from Tiger's debut film 'Heropanti' has become the internet's new meme fodder, and the popular condom brand has also jumped onto the bandwagon tweaking the actor's iconic line. Condom brand Durex recently took to Instagram and shared a post, raising awareness about protected sex and adding a twist to Tiger's 'Choti bachi ho kya' dialogue. The internet is going berserk over the condom brand's unique posts.

Condom brand's Instagram post:

"Kitni baar kaha hai protection use karo, chhote bachche karne hai kya? " the post read. The brand further wrote 'pulling out' is not equal to 'Heropanti', referring to the actor's film.

Netizens reaction:

Durex's quirky post has left netizens in splits. "Hahahaha... this is out of universe advertisement," a social media user commented. "Next level," another one wrote. "Savage," an Instagram user commented. Another user said, "You are my special product." Praising brand's creativity, a user commented, "In love with the creatives."

About condom brands' unique posts

Earlier, Durex had wished newlyweds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt with a cheeky Post using a 'Channa Mereya' twist. "Dear Ranbir and Alia, mehfil mein tere hum na rahein jo, Fun toh nahi hai," the brand had posted, referring to Ranbir's song 'Chana Mereya' from 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' film.

-with ANI inputs