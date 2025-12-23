Trump reiterates he stopped eight wars, cites 'tremendous hatred' for stalled Ukraine peace plan The US President said that eight planes were downed during the India–Pakistan conflict. He also said that the only war the US has failed to resolve is between Russia and Ukraine.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said Russian President Vladimir Putin and the latter’s Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy have a great hatred for each other, which was hampering the peace talks between the two nations. Trump reiterated that he stopped eight wars, including the India-Pakistan conflict which was “escalating” toward a nuclear confrontation.

"There is tremendous hatred between President Putin and President Zelenskyy... I have solved 8 wars. Thailand is starting to shape up with Cambodia, but I think we have it in pretty good shape... We stopped a potential nuclear war between Pakistan and India,” Trump said.

The US President said that eight planes were downed during the India–Pakistan conflict. He also said that the only war the US has failed to resolve is between Russia and Ukraine.

“The Prime Minister of Pakistan said that President Trump saved 10 million lives, maybe more. 8 planes were shot down. That war was starting to rage... The only war I haven't solved yet is Russia-Ukraine," he added.

Notably, Trump has time and again claimed he used tariffs to broker a peace deal between India and Pakistan. He said that he threatened to sever trade ties with both the countries if they fail to meet a truce.

India, however, rejected Trump’s claim, asserting that the ceasefire happened after a DGMO-level talk was initiated between India and Pakistan on the latter’s request and no third party was involved in the process.

Russia committed to achieving peace in Ukraine, says US

The negotiations to ensure peace in Ukraine wrapped up in Miami, Florida, following which US President Donald Trump’s foreign envoy, Steve Witkoff, said that Russia continues to be fully dedicated to pursuing a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

"Over the last two days in Florida, the Russian Special Envoy Kirill Dmitriev held productive and constructive meetings with the American delegation to advance President Trump's peace plan on Ukraine. The American delegation included Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, and White House staff member Josh Gruenbaum," the US envoy said in a statement.

"Russia remains fully committed to achieving peace in Ukraine. Russia highly values the efforts and support of the United States to resolve the Ukrainian conflict and re-establish global security," he added.

