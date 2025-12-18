'America has gone mad, not afraid of them': Venezuelan President Maduro amid Trump's threats This came after Trump indicated that the US might attack Venezuela, calling it a 'terrorist state'. He accused the South American country of seizing the assets of US oil companies.

Washington:

Venezuela has threatened the United States amid the ongoing feud between the two nations over oil and alleged drug trafficking. Amid Donald Trump's ardent campaign, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro stated that any offensive by the United States would be met with a counteroffensive.

This came after Trump indicated that the US might attack Venezuela, calling it a “terrorist state”. He accused the South American country of seizing the assets of US oil companies.

"We're not going to be letting anybody go through who shouldn't be going through. You remember they took all of our energy rights. They took all of our oil not that long ago. And we want it back. They took it — they illegally took it,” the US President said while talking to the reporters.

Responding to this, Nicolas Maduro said America has gone mad and Venezuela is not afraid of any threats.

Trump accused Maduro of having links with drug traffickers

The Trump administration has also accused President Nicolas Maduro of having links to drug traffickers. US officials allege that his government has helped move illegal drugs into the United States. In a social media post on Tuesday night, Trump claimed that Venezuela was using oil funds to finance drug trafficking and other criminal activities.

US forces last week seized an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela. The seizure took place during a major military buildup in the region, which includes the deployment of the US Navy’s most advanced aircraft carrier.

US strikes on alleged drug vessels

The Trump administration has also carried out a series of strikes against suspected drug-smuggling boats in the Caribbean Sea and the eastern Pacific Ocean. These operations have killed at least 95 people in total. The attacks have raised questions among lawmakers and legal experts about their legal justification.

Trump has also said that he is considering military strikes on land.