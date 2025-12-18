Ghaziabad horror: Landlady killed by tenant couple in Rajnagar; chopped body found in suitcase Neighbours grew suspicious after the woman went missing for several hours. When CCTV footage of the flat was viewed, the woman was seen entering the flat but never leaving. Acting on suspicion, society residents went to the tenants’ flat and found the woman’s body stuffed in a suitcase.

Ghaziabad:

A tenant couple, who had not paid rent for the past 5–6 months, allegedly murdered the landlady who came to collect rent in Ghaziabad’s Rajnagar Extension. The incident took place in Aura Chimera Society on Wednesday. After the murder, the accused couple allegedly dismembered the woman’s body and hid the parts in a suitcase under a bed.

Neighbours grew suspicious after the woman went missing for several hours. When CCTV footage of the flat was viewed, the woman was seen entering the flat in the evening but never leaving. Acting on suspicion, society residents went to the tenants’ flat and found the woman’s body stuffed in a suitcase. The accused tried to escape but were unsuccessful.

The police arrived at the scene immediately after being alerted and the accused were taken into custody.

Nandgram ACP shares details of murder

Divulging details about the incident, Nandgram ACP Upasana Pandey said a case was registered under several sections and a probe was underway.

“On 17.12.2025, around 11:15 AM, PRV received information at Nandgram Police Station regarding a murder at Aura Chimera Society. Upon inquiry and investigation, it was found that Umesh Sharma’s wife, Deep Shikha Sharma, resident of M-105, Aura Chimera Society, Rajnagar Extension, had gone to another flat to collect rent. When she did not return until late at night, her maid became suspicious and visited the flat. On inspection, Deep Shikha Sharma’s body was recovered in a red bag from the house,” ACP Pandey said.

“The accused tenants are Ajay Gupta and Aakriti Gupta. Both are in police custody. Statements from family members have been received, and the case is being registered under relevant sections. Further legal proceedings are underway,” she added.