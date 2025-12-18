Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 final Live telecast: When and where to watch SMAT final live on TV and streaming? With Jharkhand all set to take on Haryana in the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025, let us have a look at the where to watch, live streaming, and live broadcasting details of the upcoming title clash at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

Pune:

The stage is set for the summit clash of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025. Jharkhand will take on Haryana in the final of the tournament at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, on December 18.

Both sides have been in brilliant form as of late, reaching the final of the tournament after topping their respective Super League groups. The two sides will hope to put in their best performance in hopes of getting their hands on the title.

Jharkhand has been led by star wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan, whereas Ankit Kumar will be leading Haryana in the final. Furthermore, with the two sides having put in some good performances in the tournament, it could be interesting to see which side comes out on top in the final.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 final live streaming details:

When will the Jharkhand vs Haryana clash begin?

The Jharkhand vs Haryana clash will begin on Thursday, December 18.

Where will the Jharkhand vs Haryana clash be played?

The Jharkhand vs Haryana clash will be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

Where can you watch the Jharkhand vs Haryana clash on TV in India?

The Jharkhand vs Haryana clash will be available on the Star Sports Network.

Where can you watch the Jharkhand vs Haryana clash online in India?

The live streaming for the Jharkhand vs Haryana clash will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

Squads:

Jharkhand: Ishan Kishan (w/c), Virat Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Robin Minz, Anukul Roy, Pankaj Kumar, Rajandeep Singh, Bal Krishna, Vikash Singh, Sushant Mishra, Saurabh Shekhar, Amit Kumar, Utkarsh Singh

Haryana: Arsh Ranga, Ankit Kumar (c), Nishant Sindhu, Ashish Siwach, Yashvardhan Dalal (w), Samant Jakhar, Parth Vats, Sumit Kumar, Anshul Kamboj, Amit Rana, Ishant Bhardwaj, Vivek Naresh Kumar, Anuj Thakral, Arpit Rana, Bhuwan Rohilla, Mayank Shandilya, Yuvraj Yogender Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

