Virat Kohli dances to Oo Antava, poses with wife Anushka Sharma; INSIDE Glenn Maxwell-Vini's reception

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are a sight to behold in pictures from Glenn Maxwell-Vini Raman reception

Virat Kohli danced to Oo Antava and posed with wife Anushka Sharma at his friend Australia star Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman's wedding reception hosted by Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday (April 28). Anushka took to her Instagram handle and shared love-filled pictures with Virat from the venue. The Chakda Xpress actress shared that the festivities took place in a bubble (a bio-secure bubble - a hosting arrangement for events taking place amid the pandemic). A video from the festivities has also surfaced online in which Virat can be seen dancing to the tunes of Allu Arjun's Pushpa song 'Oo Antava' along with his boys.

Take a look at the viral video:

Anushka Sharma's post

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma captioned the image as “Wedding function in a bubble! Now I think I’ve seen and celebrated possibly every function and festival in a bubble!"

The couple was all smiles as they posed together in traditional outfits. Anushka looked radiant in a bright pink suit. While, Virat looked dapper in a blue kurta paired with a white pyjama.

Fans reactions

In no time, Anushka's post was bombarded with sweet comments from her fans and followers. Dhanashree Verma dropped red heart emojis. "Nush U never fail to surprise us," wrote one of the users. Another fan said, "Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi."

Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman's wedding

For the unversed, Maxwell tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Vini Raman on March 27 this year in a traditional Indian wedding in Chennai as Vini is of Indian origin. Previously they had officially got married in Australia.

Anushka and Virat's personal life

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married in 2017 after dating for a few years. They welcomed daughter Vamika in January last year.The couple often treats their fans with adorable pictures.

Anushka Sharma's upcoming films

After having been away from the silver screen for more than three years, Anushka is now gearing up for her much-anticipated movie 'Chakda Xpress'. The movie is based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The film is slated to release in the second quarter of 2022 on Netflix.