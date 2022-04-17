Anushka Sharma's reaction to Virat Kohli's one-handed catch at IPL match is pure gold | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/VIRATIANSURYA Anushka Sharma reacts to Virat Kohli's catch

Highlights Virat Kohli dismissed Rishabh Pant at an IPL match showing amazing agility

Virat jumped 7.5 feet off the ground to catch out Rishabh Pant

Anushka Sharma and the family were in the crowd watching the IPL match live

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma was at the recent IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals. At the time when RCB were fielding, Virat Kohli took an amazing one-handed catch, jumping as much as 7.5 feet from the ground. While fans loved his agility during the game, it was Anushka's and the family's reaction to the catch that has gone viral on the internet.

Anushka is seen smiling wide as Virat caught the ball in mid-air and ran towards the crowd.

Meanwhile, Anushka is preparing for her upcoming film Chakda Xpress, which will release on Netflix. It is the biopic of Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami. Currently, the actress getting into shape for the movie. Anushka also recently stepped away from Clean Slate Filmz (CSF), a production banner that she co-founded with her brother Karnesh Ssharma in the year 2013. She announced her decision on social media and said that she would want to focus more on acting.

Chakda Xpress is directed by Prosit Roy and written by Abhishek Banerjee. With Anushka's lead character, the movie will trace Jhulan's inspirational journey as she charts her own course despite the hindrances posed by misogynistic politics. Tasting success through her determination and grit, she rose to the position of the skipper of the Indian women's national cricket team. In 2018, an Indian postage stamp was issued in her honour.

The cricketer holds the world record for the highest number of wickets taken by a woman in an international career. She recently also became the joint highest wicket-taker in women's World Cup history at the ongoing ICC World Cup.

(With IANS inputs)