'Follow The Rules': Jaipur Police's 'Panchayat' twist traffic advisory post wins internet

Panchayat's fever is not over yet. It has been over two weeks since the Season 2 of the popular web series hit OTT. It seems like not just netizens but people in uniform too can’t get over the Amazon Prime web series. There are many who are posting memes and tweets related to this series. Recently, Jaipur Police shared a scene from Panchayat to drop an advisory post about traffic rules.

"Follow the rules for good. Don't forget, Sab record ho raha hai (Don't forget, everything is being recorded)," Jaipur Police said in its tweet. The photo included in the post shows one of the characters (Vikas) telling a villager about the newly installed CCTV camera installed in Phulera, where the Panchayat series is based.

In another advisory post by Jaipur police, they said "First you take a drink, then the drink takes a drink, then the drink takes you. Arrive alive, never drink and drive." Again with Panchayat's reference, the picture showed two characters from the show, conversing. "When your friend says he can drive home safe after drinking."

The tweet received hilarious responses from the netizens. A user wrote, "Hilarious but such nice way, keep it up jaipur police."

Meanwhile, 'Panchayat 2' has become a huge hit on Prime Video, depicting a realistic rural drama and referring to the Indian village as a "real place with real people," according to critics. The second season delves deeper into the life at the village of Phulera and the new challenges it brings for Abhishek, the engineer turned Panchayat secretary.