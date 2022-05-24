Panchayat fans realise series' director is 'Raghu Ram' from Roadies parody. Memes flood internet

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Panchayat season 2 memes

Panchayat 2 and memes are here! Amazon Prime Video’s comedy-drama 'Panchayat,' had stolen the hearts of millions of people with its simple narrative and hard-hitting storyline. It is creating a buzz online for all the right reasons. And as Neena Gupta promised on her Instagram post 'Pradhan is returning, just wait!', we finally see our favourite characters back. Not just lead actors or storyline, it is also about the director this time. Remember the man who played the role of Raghu Ram for a parody series on TVF? Yes, the same guy, Deepak Kumar Mishra, is the director of Panchayat Season 2.

After netizens have found out that Mishra has directed this web series, they simply flooded Twitter with praising his acting skills in the special 'Raghu Ram' style.

Also, specific scenes and dialogues from this Amazon Prime comedy-drama series have captured people’s attention.

There were some of them who became emotional after watching the series.