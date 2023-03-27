Florida couple chilling in river gives alligator food with their hands. Watch viral video

Follow us on Image Source : @ONLYINFLORIDAA Florida couple chilling in river hand feeds alligator

Trending News: Alligators are a common sight in Florida, US, where they inhabit wetlands, swamps, and lakes. While these reptiles are known to be dangerous to humans, some individuals still choose to interact with them, as seen in a video that has recently gone viral on social media.

The video shows a couple from Florida seated chest-deep in the water, feeding an alligator a sandwich by hand. The video was posted to Instagram by a page called Only in Florida, with a caption that reads, "Florida man is gonna be Florida man." The video quickly went viral, garnering over 640k views and 27k likes.

While some viewers found the video entertaining, others were quick to point out the potential dangers involved. One social media user commented, "Everyone be like 'They're going to associate people with food.' Alligators are like 'they are food, and some come with appetizers.'"

Watch the viral video of Florida couple chilling in river hand feeds alligator here:

Another user urged caution, writing, "Stop doing this, people! We need to keep our distance from them and let them be. Think about them getting more comfortable and coming closer to children. They can feed for themselves."

Alligators are known to be fierce predators and can cause serious harm or even death to humans. Despite this, incidents of individuals interacting with these reptiles are not uncommon in Florida. It is important to remember that alligators are wild animals and should be treated with caution.

