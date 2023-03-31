Awkward! Fan offers Burger King crown to King Charles in Germany. Watch how he reacts

Follow us on Image Source : (KAY NIETFELD/DPA VIA AP) King Charles III of Great Britain, left, greets a fan with a Burger King hat at the Brandenburg Gate alongside German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, behind, in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

Trending News: A video of a fan presenting a Burger King crown to King Charles during his state visit to Germany has gone viral. The incident took place during King Charles' first foreign visit after ascending the throne, and the video was shared on Twitter by user Marisa Cariolo. In the clip, King Charles and Queen Camilla can be seen greeting well-wishers at Brandenburg Gate in Berlin when a man offers the monarch a paper crown from Burger King.

According to People Magazine, the incident happened after King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla's ceremonial welcome by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin. The royal couple was greeting people who had gathered to see them when a well-wisher took off his crown, given away by Burger King, and tried to push it into King Charles' hands. The 74-year-old King politely declined to wear it.

Watch the viral video of fan offering Burger King crown to King Charles here:

Despite the awkward moment, King Charles made history during his visit as the first monarch to address the German parliament. He also had a meeting with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. The incident has generated a lot of comments on social media platforms. King Charles' visit to Germany was described as "an important European gesture" to maintain strong ties after Brexit.

During the state banquet hosted by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, King Charles underlined the commitment of both countries to "protecting and advancing shared democratic values". He also expressed Britain's support for Ukraine in its battle against Russia's unprovoked invasion.

King Charles took over the reins of the United Kingdom and 14 Commonwealth countries from his mother, Queen Elizabeth, after her passing in September last year.

