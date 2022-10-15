Saturday, October 15, 2022
     
Elon Musk requests all to buy his perfume, so he can buy Twitter; netizens go ROFL

Keeping up with his wit and puns, Elon Musk's marketing pitch for his perfume line 'Burnt Hair' has got Twitterati laughing. He has requested more and more people to buy it so that he can but Twitter.

India TV Trending Desk Edited By: India TV Trending Desk New Delhi Published on: October 15, 2022 13:15 IST
Elon Musk
Image Source : TWITTER/ZOOOZ2535374131 Elon Musk

Elon Musk not only deals with hi-tech cars and space rockets but also with perfumes. The SpaceX and Tesla CEO recently announced his perfume chain and he has been promoting it ever since. The fragrance product is called 'Burnt Hair'. He made the announcement keeping up with his wit and puns and even changed his Twitter bio to "Perfume Salesman."

Elon Musk being Elon Musk, he has a quirky sales pitch for it too. In order to increase the sale of the product, the billionaire in a tweet urged all to buy the perfume so that he can buy Twitter. "Please buy my perfume, so I can buy Twitter," he shared. Netizens are thrilled by the post. They flooded the comment section with laughing emojis and gifs.

Some time back, Musk took to Twitter to announce the launch of his perfume line. He wrote, "With a name like mine, getting into the fragrance business was inevitable - why did I even fight it for so long!?" Within some time, he announced that he has already sold around ten thousand bottles. Musk wrote, "10,000 bottles of Burnt Hair sold!" 

According to the website of the perfume, the perfume bottle is priced at INR 8,400 (USD 100). As for what it smells like, the website reads that the perfume has "The Essence of Repugnant Desire". "Just like leaning over a candle at the dinner table, but without all the hard work," it reads further. "Stand out in a crowd! Get noticed as you walk through the airport" 

According to Musk you can this perfume using cryptocurrency also. He wrote on Twitter, "And you can pay with Doge!" He also says that the perfume is "An omnigender product." Talking about Elon's Twitter deal, the trial is on pause. Last week, A Delaware court delayed Elon Musk's Twitter trial to allow the Tesla CEO more time to complete his USD 44 billion purchase of the social media platform, Variety reported. "If the transaction does not close by 5 p.m. on October 28, 2022, the parties are instructed to contact me by email that evening to obtain November 2022 trial dates," the judge, Delaware Chancery Court chancellor Kathaleen St. Judge McCormick, said in the order. 

Musk, after trying for three months to exit his deal to buy Twitter, in the last few days has grown frustrated that Twitter wasn't calling off its lawsuit. Lawyers representing Musk, in a filing Thursday with the Delaware Court of Chancery, requested that the trial, slated to commence October 17, be suspended while he works out a deal to finalize the required debt financing to swing the acquisition. Musk expects that to happen by October 28, per the court filing. Twitter had opposed halting the trial, writing in a court filing that doing so was "an invitation to further mischief and delay." 

Musk also informed Twitter that he would proceed with his original USD 54.20 per share offer for the company, valued at USD 44 billion after he previously claimed on three occasions that he was justified in walking away from the agreement because (he had alleged) Twitter violated the merger terms. Attorneys for Twitter have argued that Musk simply didn't want to pay what he originally promised because his net worth declined with a drop in Tesla's stock price.

-- with ANI inputs

