Elon Musk is having the time of his life over Twitter's $44 bn deal, shares meme on filing lawsuit

Traditionally it is 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' but at the moment, it seems like it is more about 'Keeping Up With Elon Musk'. The Tesla CEO and his Twitter deal is no less than a controversial soap opera that keeps throwing twists with each episode. First Musk announce he'll be on the Twitter board, then he said he was going to buy the micro-blogging platform, later he terminated the deal and now it's a legal battle between them. But, Elon is unfazed by all the drama. In fact, he seems to be having the time of his life. Space X and Tesla CEO mocked the apparent legal battle.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Monday poked fun at Twitter for taking him to court and shared a meme which made fun of the micro-blogging platform. Twitter has announced it was suing Musk for terminating the $44 billion takeover deal.

Musk's meme read: "They said I could not buy Twitter. Then they would not disclose the bot information. Now they want to force me to buy Twitter in court. Now they have to disclose the bot information in court."

His long-time Twitter buddy Pranay Pathole posted that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) should strictly look into this and investigate these claims made by Twitter.

"Hello??? @SECGov," Musk replied.

The Tesla CEO has apparently terminated the deal because of the presence of bots on the platform.

Last week, Twitter claimed it is suspending more than one million spam accounts a day.

"That is indeed the real question," Musk replied.

The new figure doubled the previous update from Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal who said that the platform removes 5,00,000 spam accounts a day.

"We suspend over half a million spam accounts every day, usually before any of you even see them on Twitter. We also lock millions of accounts each week that we suspect may be spam -- if they can't pass human verification challenges (captchas, phone verification, etc)," Agrawal had tweeted in May.

Musk will have to pay $1 billion in termination fees to the micro-blogging platform.

As per an earlier filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), "Musk will be required to pay Twitter a termination fee of $1 billion", if he cancels the deal.

