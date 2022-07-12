Main kyun office aayi...? Netizens say 'office should be closed' as they can't enjoy Delhi rains

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Delhi rains memes

Indians woke up to a pleasant Tuesday morning with heavy rainfall lashing several parts of the country, bringing respite from the heat and humid weather. Several states are experiencing incessant rains, leading to floods, waterlogging and small villages being cut off due to rainfall.

RWFC New Delhi in its latest forecast has predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain. "Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida) Narwana, Barwala, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Mahendargarh (Haryana) Nazibabad, Bijnaur, Chandpur, Amroha (U.P.) Mahawa (Raj.) during next 2 hours," said RWFC New Delhi.

As heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi-NCR and Mumbai, netizens feel that 'office should be closed' as they want to enjoy the weather.

Some enjoyed monsoon showers at home while others were on road to capture beautiful pictures: