Tuesday, March 15, 2022
     
 Live tv
Breaking
  • Leave of UP Police personnel cancelled till Mar 20 due to Holi
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending
  4. Twitter user says Elon Musk's fight with Vladimir Putin would last '10 seconds', Space X founder agrees

Twitter user says Elon Musk's fight with Vladimir Putin would last '10 seconds', Space X founder agrees

Space X founder Elon Musk has challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin to single combat. Twitter users weighed in on this and tried to reach the conclusion as to who will win this contest. 

IANS Reported by: IANS
New Delhi Published on: March 15, 2022 14:15 IST
Who will win in Elon Musk and Vladimir Putin's fight?
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LEADERVLADIMIRPUTIN

Elon Musk has challenged Vladimir Putin to a fight

Highlights

  • As Russia-Ukraine War continues, Elon Musk challenged Vladimir Putin to a fight
  • Elon Musk's tweet challenging Putin to a fight has gone viral
  • Earlier, Musk has been invited by Ukraine president to visit his country after the war

Amid the Russian offensive in Ukraine, tech billionaire Elon Musk challenged Vladimir Putin to single combat. "I hereby challenge Vladimir Putin to single combat. Stakes are Ukraine," Elon Musk said in a tweet. "Do you accept this fight?" he added in Russian, directly addressing the official English-language Twitter account of the 69-year-old president.

A Twitter user came up with a chart measuring Musk and Putin's heights against each other. The Twitter user wrote, "The fight would be over in 10 seconds. It would just depend on how much damage Elon would want to do and how fast. Nothing else. Elon is also 19 years younger." Musk tweeted back: "Pretty much."

Another user asked, "Did you think this through? Or am I missing something?" Musk answered: "I am absolutely serious."

Vice president of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov also joined in and said that there is always the option to send Putin to Jupiter. "We can send him to Jupiter, just in case," he wrote, sharing a link where people can donate to support Ukraine's fight against Russia.

Recently, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has invited Tesla Founder and CEO Elon Musk to visit his country after the war. A video of the meeting was posted on Zelenskyy's Instagram. The Russia-Ukraine war began when Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 in what it calls a special military operation.

Russia Ukraine News
Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News