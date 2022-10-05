Dussehra 2022: Ravana effigies burnt down to mark the victory of good over evil | Viral Videos

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@KUNALONE Dussehra 2022

Dussehra 2022: The festival of Dussehra is a major Hindu festival celebrated at the end of Navaratri every year. It marks the celebration of the victory of 'good over evil.' It is observed on the tenth day in the Hindu calendar month of Ashvin. The celebration honours Lord Rama's victory over the ten-headed demon king, Ravana. There is much folklore attached to the celebrations of Dussehra. According to Ramayana, the day started being celebrated after Lord Rama defeated the ten-headed Ravan who abducted Sita. People on this day burn large effigies of Ravan, Meghanath and Kumbhakaran. Now, the Navratri festivities have come to end with the burning of Ravana's effigies in various parts of the country.

People in various cities across the country including Leh, Ludhiana, Dehradun, Patna and Amritsar among others celebrated the auspicious festival by burning Raavan effigies.

Take a look at the pictures to know how Dussehra was celebrated.

Dussehra is that time of year when the well-known Ramlila is held, massive fairs are organized and people gather in large numbers to see Raavan effigies burst into flames.

