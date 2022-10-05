Decoding PM Modi's Dussehra look: Leader amps up festive vibe in Himachali cap and shawl

Follow us on Image Source : ANI PM Modi's Dussehra look

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday attended International Kullu Dussehra Festival in traditional attire. Amping up his festive look, the leader was seen wearing a yellow kurta that he paired with a blue Nehru jacket. In the nearly 400 years of the history of the world-famous week-long Kullu Dussehra festivities, Modi became the first Prime Minister to pay obeisance to Kullu Valley's chief deity Lord Raghunath in the festivity that began in Himachal Pradesh hill town amidst the presence of nearly 300 deities.

Decoding PM Modi's look

Accompanied by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Prime Minister Modi, who arrived in traditional clothes, witnessed the 'rath yatra' with religious fervour.

What caught the limelight was the Himachali cap and Kullu's printed traditional shawl. For the occasion, PM opted for a yellow kurta that he paired with a blue Nehru jacket. Breaking the security protocol, he attended the ceremony in the open and witnessed the procession from a podium amid blowing of trumpets and beating of drums for nearly one and a half hours.

PM Modi attended International Kullu Dussehra Festival

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to citizens on the occasion of Dussehra and expressed his happiness to be a part of the International Kullu Dussehra Festival that is to be celebrated here from October 5 to 11 at the Dhalpur Ground in Kullu.

The festival is unique in the sense that it is the congregation of more than 300 deities of the valley. On the first day of the Festival, obeisance is paid to the Deities in their well-decorated palanquins at the temple of the Chief Deity Bhagwan Raghunath Ji and then it proceeds to the Dhalpur Ground.

"I am elated to provide the citizens of Himachal Pradesh with the gifts of projects of education, health, and infrastructure worth thousands of crores," PM Modi said adding that he will seek the blessings for the country by joining the Raghunath Ji Yatra. "I am very fortunate to participate in the Kullu festival after so many years," he added.

(With inputs from ANI and IANS)

Read More Lifestyle News