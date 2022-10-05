Sindoor Khela: How women across India bask in festivities. See inside pics and videos

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@BHASKARGHOSHAL/ @SHALINI6472822 Sindoor Khela celebrations

Sindoor Khela, known as the 'vermillion game', is majorly celebrated by Bengali Hindu women. Traditionally, this ritual is intended for married women who are expected to follow a defined custom and procedure when doing Sindoor Khela in the belief that it will bring them good luck and long life for their husbands. Applying sindoor is important for all married women, on this occasion they embrace that by celebrating 'sindoor khela'.

On the day of Dussehra or Vijayadashami, after 'ghat visarjan' (a symbolic immersion of Durga declaring the end of the Puja rituals), Goddess Durga is bid adieu for the year. It is a mandatory ritual in the Bengali community to offer Sindoor to the married daughters while bidding adieu. Married Bengali Hindu women apply sindoor on the forehead and feet of the goddess and offer sweets to her followed by applying sindoor on each other's faces. As women across nation celebrate the festival, let us take a look at viral photos and videos shared by the tweeple.

Significance of 'Sindoor Khela'

Durga Puja is one of India's most important holidays, and Vijaya Dashami marks the culmination of the festivities. Durga Puja is the most important event in West Bengal. This is a significant day for married women who look forward to it all year. People from the Bengali community offer vermilion to Maa Durga on this day. ALSO READ: Durga Puja 2022: What is Sindoor Khela? Know the reason and significance

In addition, everyone in the huge pandal applies vermilion and wishes Durga Puja. This custom is known as 'Sindoor Khela.' After that, Sindoor Khela begins. In this, ladies apply vermilion to one other's feet, while others apply vermilion to each other's faces.

(With ANI inputs)

Read More Trending News