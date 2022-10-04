Durga Puja 2022: What is Sindoor Khela? Know its significance

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Women posed after Sindoor Khela

Durga Puja 2022: Sindoor Khela is a traditional component of Durga Puja celebrations in the Bengali community. The ritual involves the application of vermilion powder or sindoor on the idols of Goddess Durga and amongst married women during the conclusion of Durga Puja on Vijayadashami. This is before the idols are immersed. On the day of Dussehra or Vijayadashami, after 'ghat visarjan' (a symbolic immersion of Durga declaring the end of the Puja rituals), Goddess Durga is bid adieu for the year.

Image Source : INDIA TVWomen celebrating Sindoor Khela

Why is it celebrated?

Goddess Durga is considered the daughter who comes down to earth to visit her paternal home. The whole celebration of these 5 days is to enjoy and celebrate the return of Maa Durga to her home. Dashami marks the day she returns to her husband's house and it's an old ritual in the Bengali community to offer Sindoor and sweets to their daughters while they bid adieu to her. The application of sindoor is treated as a form of blessing for women to strengthen their marital bonds.

Image Source : INDIA TVWomen celebrating Sindoor Khela

Image Source : INDIA TVWomen celebrating Sindoor Khela

What is the ritual?

Women first perform Devi Baran, where the married women bid farewell to the goddess. After that one by one perform arati and apply sindoor on the forehead and feet of the Goddess. Once Devi Baran is done, they apply sindoor on each other's forehead followed by shankha, paula and noa (three bangles, made of conch shells, coral and iron, respectively, that signify Bengali women's marital status). After that, women playfully and carefully smear sindoor on each other faces. At last, they finally offer sweets to each other as prasad.

Traditionally, Sindoor Khela is meant for married women who follow a set custom and protocol while playing Sindoor Khela. It is believed Sindoor Khela symbolizes the power of womanhood which brings good luck for them and long life for their husbands. Presently, the ritual has evolved into a fun affair where even unmarried women and men bathe themselves in the festivity while dancing to the beats of the “Dhaki” drummers.

Image Source : INDIA TVWomen celebrating Sindoor Khela

Read More Lifestyle News