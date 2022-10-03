Durga Navami 2022: HD Images, Quotes, Messages, Greetings, Facebook and WhatsApp Statuses for you

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Happy Durga Navami 2022

Durga Navami 2022: The auspicious days of Navratri have come to an end with Durga Navami on October 4. Now, Hindu devotees will observe Dussehra on Wednesday and celebrate the win of good over evil. On Maha Navami, Goddess Durga's followers hold Kanya/Kumari Puja or Kanjak by worshipping young unmarried girls. this is done on both Durga Ashtami as well as Navami. The young girls are considered divine forms of Goddess Shakti and honoured with special Navratri gifts. Worshippers wash their feet, offer them red dupatta, bangles, and a few other signs of thanks, and pray for their blessings in this ritual.

This year, the Navratri celebrations have resumed after a gap of two years. Due to the Covid19 pandemic, the celebrations were restricted. To celebrate this festival will full zeal and enthusiasm, here are some Durga Navami HD Images, Navami Wallpapers, WhatsApp Messages on Durga Navami, Facebook Quotes, Maha Navami Greetings and SMS to send to your loved ones.

Durga Navami 2022: Quotes, Messages, Greetings

On this holy Occasion of Durga Navami, I am wishing that blessings of Maa Durga be with you. And your heart and home be filled with happiness, peace and prosperity.

Maha Navami Wishes and Blessings to you and your family. May the Goddess Durga bless you all, with good things and perfect health. Happy Durga Navami!!

On the pious occasion of Mahanavami, may Maa Durga fulfill all of your wishes. Wish you Happy Durga Navami.

On Durga Navami, may success and happiness make their way into your life and love and light fill your heart.

Happy Maha Navami to you and your near and dear ones. Love and light, your way.

May the air you breathe be filled with laughter and love. May this Maha Navami bring you happiness and prosperity. Happy Durga Navami!

Durga Navami 2022: HD Images, Wallpapers:

