Happy Durga Puja 2022: Wishes, Quotes, SMS, HD Images, Facebook & WhatsApp Messages to share

Happy Durga Puja 2022: Celebrate with your loved ones

Happy Durga Puja 2022: The festival of Durga Puja is celebrated with full fervour in the nation. According to mythology, it marks the battle of Goddess Durga with the demon Mahishasura. Durga Puja is a time to be with your family and friends and spread happiness. It marks the triumph of good over evil symbolised by the slaying of demon Mahishasura by Goddess Durga. This year, Durga Puja will be celebrated between October 1 and October 5. It is a five-day affair and if you are celebrating the festival, share these wishes and quotes with your loved ones so that they may also soak in the divine spirit and pray to the Goddess for strength and better health.

Durga Puja 2022: Wishes and SMS to share

-- Here’s wishing the Mother Goddess blesses you and your family with happiness, good health and success. Happy Durga Puja!

-- Shubha Sharadiya! May Goddess Durga fill your life with joy and happiness forever!

-- Wish you a very Happy Durga Puja! It’s time to celebrate the victory of good over evil, the victory of truth.

-- Durga Puja is here! May Maa Durga give you strength to fight all odds, courage to face all adversities and determination to achieve all your goals!

-- On this auspicious occasion, wishing you all prosperity and success! Happy Durga Puja!

-- May the Mother Goddess turn all your dreams into reality this Durga Puja! Stay blessed

-- This Durga Puja, may the Goddess fill your life with colours of joy, prosperity and success. May Her divine blessings be always with you!

Durga Puja 2022: Images and Quotes to share

Man, the imperfect, the bound, the sorrowful, has a thousand enemies within. He is riddled with negative thoughts fears, yearnings. These are selfishness, jealousy, meanness, prejudice and hatred just to mention but a few. The Sadhak must get rid of these lawless villains within. With Mother Durga's kripa, these destructive masters are to be annihilated. Invoke the Mother Terrible to help us annihilate within ourselves all negative forces; all weaknesses, - all littleness.- Swami Chinmayananda

Durga (Devi) is synonymous with Shakti or the Divine Power that manifests, sustains and transforms the universe as the one unifying Force of Existence. 'Shakti is the very possibility of the Absolute's appearing as many, of God's causing this universe. God creates this world through Srishti-Shakti (creative power), preserves through Sthiti-Shakti (preservative power), and destroys through Samhara-Shakti (destructive power). Shakti and Shakta are one; the power and the one who possesses the power cannot be separated; God and Shakti are like fire and heat of fire. - Swami Sivananda

Durga Puja is celebrated in various parts of India in different styles. But the one basic aim of this celebration is to propitiate Shakti, the Goddess in Her aspect as Power, to bestow upon man all wealth, auspiciousness, prosperity, knowledge (both sacred and secular), and all other potent powers. Whatever be the particular or special request that everyone may put before the Goddess, whatever boon may be asked of Her, the one thing behind all these is propitiation, worship and linking oneself with Her. There is no other aim. This is being effected consciously or unconsciously. Everyone is blessed with Her loving mercy and is protected by Her. - Swami Sivananda

