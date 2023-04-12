Desi woman mimics Shakira if she was a sabzi wali, viral video cracks up netizens. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Desi woman mimics Shakira

Trending News: Social media has been abuzz with a viral video of a Shakira impersonator that has garnered over 4.3 million views and 304k likes on Instagram. The video features an influencer named Arzu Fatima mimicking Shakira's husky voice as she visits a desi sabzi mandi to buy groceries.

While many have attempted to impersonate the Waka Waka singer in the past, Arzu's impression stands out for its accuracy and humour. In the video, she can be heard ordering aloo, pyaaz and other vegetables in Shakira's distinct voice.

The clip has left viewers in splits, with many flooding the comments with laughing emojis and saying how perfectly Arzu captured the Colombian singer's voice and mannerisms. "Breaking news: Shakira ne ye sun k surf kha lia," a user commented. "Isi liye shakira sabzi wali nai bni," another user wrote. "This is so amazing. Love this," a third user added. "Nailed it," a fourth added.

Watch the viral video of woman's hilarious mimicry of Shakira if she worked in sabzi mandi here:

