Delhi man ordered onion rings online & what he received is raising 'trust issues' among netizens

Delhi man's latest online food order has taken the internet by storm. To a section of social media users it is absolutely hilarious and to others highly disappointing. Well, the stories of getting the wrong products are not something new, we have read about people ordering an iPhone and receiving chocolate bars, making a purchase of a skin lotion, and getting headphones. But the recent online delivery that a Delhi man received is going to surprise you. A man named Ubaidu ordered onion rings and he received the raw onions diced into rings. Yes, the online site took it too literally. He took to Instagram and shared a reel describing his not-so-happy story. However, this led to a laugh riot on the internet. His video is extensively being shared online and has become viral.

In the video, the text read, "Guys, I ordered onion rings and this is what I got." He then simply gives a cheeky smile at the camera and then shows a small container of raw onion cut into rings. He captioned the video, “Onion as crying is no more a metaphor guys."

Take a look:

The video has left the majority of netizens laughing their heart out. Sharing their hilarious reactions, users bombarded the comments section. One of them wrote, "That's why I have trust issues." Another user said, "I am sad now." A user also commented, "this is so funny!!!" Check out some more reactions below:

Ubaidu did not reveal the name of the restaurant from where he ordered the onion rings.