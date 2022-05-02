'Dear Shah Rukh suraj ko madham karwado' to 'Sun take a chill pill', funny heatwave memes to share

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Representative image

'Dear Shah Rukh Suraj ko madham karwado' to 'Sun take a chill pill', funny heatwave memes have taken over social media. Netizens have been posting funny jokes and memes as temperatures in the country continue to rise. April has been the hottest month in recent years and May is said to have a similar streak. Netizens may have not found ways to reduce the heat but they certainly have found ways to laugh out loud in the situation. Check out funny heatwave memes that are taking over social media.

After April roasted large swathes of India, creating a record of 122 years, May will bring in a mixed bag -- continued heat for northwest, west and central India and normal to above normal rainfall over most parts of India.

The third heatwave since March, leading to the longest dry period of about 65 days since February 25, has meant that average maximum temperature for April (till April 28) for northwest and central India was the highest in the last 122 years, India Meteorological Department (IMD) data showed.

The average all-India temperature (maximum & mean) recorded in April (till April 28) was the fourth highest at 35.05-degree Celsius in the last 122 years.

Meanwhile, the rainfall in May averaged over the country is most likely to be above normal (more than 109 per cent of the Long Period Average).