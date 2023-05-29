Dadi dances energetically to Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja, netizens say hats off. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Dadi dances to Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja

Trending News: Viral dance reels are captivating videos that provide entertainment worldwide. People enjoy watching various dance styles, such as contemporary, hip-hop, and even classical performances. Additionally, many individuals share their own spontaneous dance videos, which can become incredibly popular. Recently, another remarkable dance video has gone viral. This particular video showcases an elderly woman's impressive dance moves to the classic hit Bollywood tune "Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja."

The video, initially shared by Manisha Kharsyntiew on Instagram, features a group of ladies attending an event. Among them is an elderly lady who catches everyone's attention with her lively dance performance to the song sung by Asha Bhosle and R.D. Burman. The woman's remarkable energy and skillful dance moves have left countless viewers in awe. Although this video was posted on Instagram only two weeks ago, it has already garnered 1.9 million views, along with 112k likes and comments. Many netizens were amazed by her the dadi’s performance.

In the comments section, users expressed their admiration for the video. “Wowww.. Now this is called liveliness.. Hats off Aunty ji,” a user commented. “Looks like she was waiting for this moment for a long time,” another user wrote. “Hats off to her energy best video ever..meiieid oh....my....... Darling,” a third added. A fourth user expressed their appreciation by saying, "You nailed it. So awesome."

Watch the viral video here:

Read More Trending News