Condom brand's quirky take on everyday things is so funny that it will give you a stomach ache

Savage, funny and hilarious us how you define this condom brand's social media posts which are sure to give netizens a good laugh when it comes to everyday things. Whether is about taking a rain check from the office or twisting popular Bollywood dialogues or a funny jibe at pregnancy announcements and celebrity weddings, Durex is at the top of its game when it comes to funny memes and jokes.

Recently, when Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announced their pregnancy, the condom brand's congratulatory post for the couple made everybody laugh out loud. Likewise, when the couple announced their wedding, they received a funny wish from them. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding news was also turned into a hilarious meme thanks to their quirky post. Here we have compiled such funny posts, take a look:

Aren't they super funny? Share more if have spotted more of such funny memes.