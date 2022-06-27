Condom brand's cheeky post for Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's pregnancy announcement is too funny to miss

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's pregnancy announcement took the Internet by storm. As congratulatory flooded social media timelines, hilarious jokes and funny memes too started floating. there's no doubt that the news was surprising. However, one of the funniest wishes came from the condom brand Durex. The brand is known for its quirky and funny social media and their post on the Bollywood star couple was no different.

Making a reference to Ranbir's song Channa Mereya from the film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, the post reads, "Mehfil mein teri, hum toh clearly nahi the." The caption of the post on Instagram reads: "The JOMO is REAL! Congratulations Alia & Ranbir. #ranbiralia #Ralia #AliaBhatt." Isn't the post is too funny to miss. Take a look:

For the unversed, Bollywood star Alia Bhatt on Monday announced that she and actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor will soon welcome their first child. Alia, 29, took to Instagram to share the news as she posted a picture from an ultrasound session at a hospital with Kapoor, 39. "Our baby... coming soon," the "Gangubai Kathiawadi" star captioned the photo.

The couple's family, including veteran actors Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan as well as Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, showered them with love and blessings post the announcement.

Neetu Kapoor, who was filming for a reality show here on Monday, was congratulated by the paparazzi present on the set, to which she replied with a big smile and "Thank you".

"My babies are having a baby. I love you both so much," Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wrote on Instagram Stories alongside the couple's photograph.

Alia's mother Soni Razdan shared her daughter's post on her Instagram Stories, calling it the "best news ever".

On the work front, the newlyweds, who tied the knot on April 14 have been busy with professional commitments ever since their wedding. While Alia started shooting for her Hollywood debut, Ranbir began promotions for his upcoming film Shamshera. Together they have been promoting Brahamstra.

Talking about their movies, Alia will be next seen in Karan Johar's directorial venture "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani" and "Darlings", which marks her debut as a producer. She also shot for her Hollywood debut "Heart Of Stone" in London recently.

Ranbir is gearing up for the release of Yash Raj Films' "Shamshera". The actor will also be seen in Luv Ranjan's untitled movie and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's "Animal".

The couple is also set to share screen space for the first time in "Brahmastra: Part One Shiva", scheduled to be released on September 9.