China: Female worker at gas station breaks down after car owner throws money on ground to pay | WATCH

In a recent video that is doing rounds on social media, a luxury car owner is seen throwing money on the ground at a gas station. The incident which took place in China has made the internet furious owing to the rude attitude of the person. The video was also shared on Reddit.

In the 50-second clip, the worker is seen filling gas in the man's car. After this, she also asked him for payment. Instead of respectfully giving her the money, the man threw some currency notes on the ground. The woman was in shock for a second. However, she picked up the notes from the ground as the man drove away. She is also seen wiping off her tears after the incident.

The video went viral online and social media users were extremely angry at the man's rude behaviour.

"It shows peoples real character when you see how they treat those less fortunate than themselves," wrote one user.

"I would like to say I hope the people in the car are never on the receiving end of this kind of humiliation, but I really hope someday they are. I want to be the bigger person, but I am not on the receiving end of this cruelty. These people suck. Whether you believe in karma or not, I truly hope these people learn that what comes around goes around. What a horrible way to treat another human," wrote another.

