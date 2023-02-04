PM Modi shares video of Bill Gates making roti on social media, tweet wins hearts

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Modi shared the video on Instagram and tagged Gates.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday shared a video of Microsoft founder Bill Gates making roti. Billionaire Bill Gates, who loves Indian food, recently brought out his inner chef out to cook the north Indian staple food. American celebrity chef Eitan Bernath posted the video on social media.

Gates joined celebrity chef Eitan Bernath, who spoke about his trip to Bihar. Modi shared the video on Instagram and tagged Gates. He also pitched for the use of millets. "Superb!" he said, "Latest trend in India is millets, which are known for being healthy. There are many millet dishes too which you can try making."

The video commences with the chef introducing the tech billionaire. Bernath shows Gates attempting to make roti finishes with the two eating it with a helping of ghee. In December - during the winter session of Parliament - the government organised a millet-themed lunch for all MPs.

The lunch was attended by the PM and his cabinet. "As we prepare to mark 2023 as the International Year of Millets... attended a sumptuous lunch in Parliament where millet dishes were served. Good to see participation from across party lines," Modi tweeted.

The delicacies that were prepared during that lunch included a khichdi made out of millet, ragi dosa and roti, jowar roti, haldi sabji, bajra, and churma. Desserts included a bajra kheer and bajra cake. The United Nations has declared 2023 as the International Year of the Millet (IYoM).

Latest India News