Canadian man hurls abuses at pizza delivery agent, calls him, 'Stupid brown guy' | VIDEO

In a shocking incident of racial discrimination against Indians and Asians in the West, a man hurled abuses and racial slurs at a food delivery worker in Canada's Toronto. A video of the incident has been going viral on social media. A social media user Ian Miles Cheong shared the video on X with the caption, "This delivery guy in Brampton, Canada was harassed by a worthless customer who's trying to make content for his TikTok. If anyone knows who he is I'd like to send him a huge tip."

In the video, a customer can be heard repeatedly demanding the delivery guy pay him back his change. He also demands that the delivery guy contact his employer and clarify the billing terms. Despite the delivery man's suggestion of payment by card, the agitated customer insists on cash, asserting his past payment habits. Following this several racial slurs can be heard in the video.

The customer then taunts the delivery partner, "You think I have never ordered before? Try something, I challenge you." The delivery guy calls customer care asking them to intervene amid the customer calling him a 'stupid brown guy' and 'dummy'. Later in the video, the delivery partner can be seen exiting the apartment following a stream of abusive remarks from the customer.

Several social media users condemned the customer's behaviour. One of the users wrote, "One of the worst displays of a human. If this is a nuisance creator, then any negative or unwanted attention he receives is justified" while another wrote, "To treat someone like that, you have lost your soul a long time ago." A third user wrote, "He just recorded himself stealing food through swindling the driver. Not a smart idea." Another user wrote, "It's unfair practice."

