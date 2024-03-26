'Thank you for taking care': IndiGo passenger shares sarcastic post of damaged luggage

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

New Delhi: The string of unusual incidents aboard IndiGo flights seems never-ending. From the bizarre case of missing seat cushions to discovering a screw in a sandwich, the airline has been embroiled in a series of eyebrow-raising occurrences in recent months. Adding to the list, a woman has recently voiced her dissatisfaction with IndiGo Airlines on social media with how her luggage was treated during her journey.

Shrankhla Srivastava, a passenger who recently flew with IndiGo from Bengaluru to Delhi, shared a picture of her damaged luggage after her journey. “Dear @IndiGo6E, Thank you for taking care of my luggage,” Shrankla Srivastava tagged the airlines and wrote in a sarcastic post.

IndiGo apologises

Soon after the post went viral and it also caught the attention of IndiGo Airlines, which issued an apology and expressed regret. “Hi, we sincerely regret the inconvenience caused. We request you please allow us some time to check. We’ll connect with you. ~Mousmi," the airline wrote in the comment section.

The post quickly gained traction on social media, rapidly going viral and sparking a flurry of reactions from internet users. In the comments section, some users recounted their own similar experiences, while others didn't hold back in criticising the airline for its poor luggage management practices. As the post garnered over 330.7K views on the platform, it prompted a widespread response from social media users.

An X user in a comment section wrote, “Same thing happened with. I had the same bag. I did fiber welding and it was good.” Another user commented, “Shifted to a soft bag because I travel every week. I have a question/ if you come across any recommendation of a hard case bag that doesn’t break with rough handling, pls help me (for good karma).”

“Last year A wheel of my suitcase broke while traveling with @ANA_travel_info. They replaced my suitcase with a new one with just a form filling after my arrival at the destination,” said another user. “Indi(G)o can atleast compensate for the suitcase,” another user said.

"Mine was also handled this well in December. Broken handle and cracked shell. I think hard shell bags are not made for airlines," wrote one user. "Faced a similar issue with them. Ground staff offered peanuts. Not even covering the cost of the bag. Then escalated it to the highest level and got compensation," commented another.

"Even my suitcase zips were torn apart during indigo luggage handling last Diwali. It was a soft luggage suitcase that's why too big breakage didn't occur. I would be traveling soon again, so now I have to replace the zippers of my suitcase within next few days," said a third user.

"One of the worst air line I have ever seen.. very arrogant staff who thinks that they are the top of the world .. even the behaviour of the cabin crew is pathetic," wrote a user.

Recently, actor Siddharth Jadhav recently had a similar experience with IndiGo. He expressed his frustration on social media after finding his luggage was damaged during an IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Goa.

Responding to the video, IndiGo Airlines issued an apology, “Mr Jadhav, we regret to learn about your damaged luggage. We would like to address this matter promptly. Could you kindly DM us your contact number and a convenient time for us to speak with you?”

