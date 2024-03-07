'I do hope I land safely': IndiGo passenger stunned to find cushionless seats, airline responds

Follow us on Image Source : X/@YAVANIKA_SHAH Passenger finds cushionless seats on IndiGo flight

New Delhi: An IndiGo passenger was surprised to discover that her assigned seats on her Bengaluru-Bhopal flight were missing their cushions. The passenger, Yavanika Raj Shah, took to X and shared the photo of the missing cushions on the seats.

Check IndiGo passenger X post

“Beautiful @IndiGo6E — I do hope I land safely! This is your flight from Bengaluru to Bhopal 6E 6465,” Shah wrote.

The incident quickly caught the attention of people and Shah's post was flooded with sarcastic comments and a photograph showcasing the cushionless seats. After the post went viral, the airlines also responded to it.

IndiGo responds

In response to the issue, IndiGo directly addressed Shah's concerns on the social media platform. The airline clarified that the absence of seat cushions was due to a standard cleaning procedure.

IndiGo wrote in comments section, "Ma'am, thank you for speaking with us. The seat cushions were replaced prior to the flight for cleaning purposes. Our cabin crew promptly informed the customers who were allotted these seats. This is a standard practice for cleaning during transit as and when required. We are committed to providing the highest standards of cleanliness and hygiene to our customers."

Image Source : XAirline responds

“We are committed to providing the highest standards of cleanliness and hygiene to our customers. ~Team IndiGo,” the airlines added.

Check out how people reacted

The post, which was shared just a day ago on X, has garnered amassing 1M views 10K likes, and many comments.

The comment section reflected a mix of reactions, with some users finding humor in the situation while many slammed the airlines over their declining customer service.

“Maybe the previous passengers carried them off,” a user joked.

"Clearly indigo is not for beginners," said another user.

"How much extra did Indigo charge you for the special seats?" wrote a user.

“The seat cushions had come loose in the last two indigo flights I took. This problem seems rampant with Indigo,” another user said.

Image Source : XNetizens reaction

"Looks like they started "BYOS ( Bring Your Own Seat) model. Its user friendly and save cost too," commented a user.

"I thought the UPI payment for paid seats failed and you noticed it only after take off," said a user.

Image Source : XNetizens reaction

"Saw a similar seat while flying Indigo from Mumbai to Indore last week. They fixed the cushion only after the actual passenger turned up. Maybe they are facing cushion shortage and using it as per demand!" said a user.

"What fee does one have to pay to book such a therapeutic seat with an acupressure facility," joked another user.

"Do you still need to 'fasten your seat belts,'" commented another.

Image Source : XNetizens reaction

“Dear @IndiGo6E, my family & I fly multiple times a year.. Ur meal options in flexi have gone down drastically & u no longer allow selecting instant foods on board, while booking. Ur sandwiches are nearly frozen.Ur paneer tikka sandwich is no longer available. Service degradation,” complained a user.

Image Source : XNetizens reaction

"Indigo has really declined in services over the past couple of years," said another user.

Also Read: Mumbai: IndiGo passenger arrested for smoking inside plane midair

Also Read: WATCH | Passenger spots cockroaches in food area of IndiGo flight, airline responds