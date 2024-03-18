Follow us on Image Source : @NAVKRISH55/X Bengaluru cab driver shares chocolates with all customers after RCB wins WPL

It was a big day for fans of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Sunday when the team won the Women's Premier League (WPL). Fans across the country celebrated the win in different ways.

One such fan was a cab driver in Bengaluru who gifted chocolates to his customers as a celebratory gesture. Star Sports anchor and commentator Navneeth Krishna brought the 'sweet' gesture to light on social media platform X.

Krishna took to X and wrote, "Got into the cab this morning in namma Bengaluru and got this chocolate from the cab driver! He’s giving out chocolates to all his customers today! Why? Because RCB won...This city, its fans and the love - Unreal!"

Soon after the being uploaded the post went viral. It has over 4.3 lakh views and close to 25000 likes.

Several internet users reacted to the post. One Of the users wrote, "Something good about Bangalore after a long long time" while another wrote, "Aww, so sweet of him! But seriously, RCB won and now we get chocolates? Shouldn't we get chocolates every day then? Love the spirit though!"

Interestingly, RCB lifted the trophy after 16 years. The team won the second season of the WPL with an eight-wicket win over Delhi Capitals. Chasing a target of 114, RCB had only a couple of jitters as DC sensed a comeback a few times.

Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Devine were careful right from the start and played without much risk to put up a stand on 49. But Shikha Pandey got Devine in the 9th over to open a door for Meg Lanning's team. Ellyse Perry and Richa Ghosh batted with superb maturity to guide the RCB to a historic title.

