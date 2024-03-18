WPL 2024: From orange to purple cap, full list of award winners after RCB's maiden title win

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/WPL Ellyse Perry and Deepti Sharma.

WPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore's dream is now a reality. After 16 years of rigorous hard work (in IPL), the franchise has clinched its first-ever title. Smriti Mandhana's name and the batch of RCB 2024 will remain etched in their fans' minds forever after a mind-boggling night at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Bangalore got their hands to the WPL trophy after an 8-wicket win in the final against Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals in a low-scoring thriller after chasing 114 in the final over. Ellyse Perry remained unbeaten on 35, while Sophie Molineux was the chief destructor with the ball in hand. Rightly so, Molineux was adjudged the Player of the Match for her game-changing spell of 3/20. Here is the list of all award winners of WPL 2024.

List of WPL 2024 award winners:

Orange Cap: Aussie GOAT Ellyse Perry won the orange cap for the most runs scored in the WPL 2024 season. She amassed the most runs in a single season of WPL - 347 and broke Meg Lanning's record of 2023 when she made 345.

Purple Cap: Rising star Shreyanka Patil was awarded the purple cap for taking the most wickets in the tournament. Her record-breaking four-wicket haul in the final took her season tally to 13 and made her earn the honours.

Emerging Player of the tournament: Shreyanka took this honour too as she had a tournament to remember. Despite having picked a hairline fracture recently, Shreyanka produced the best-ever figures in a WPL final. She took 13 wickets overall from eight matches as she missed a couple of games due to that.

WPL 2024 final Player of the Match: Sophie Molineux was named the Player of the Match for her game-changing figures of 3/20 in the final. Molineux's 8th over changed the game on its head as DC, who were cruising at 64/0 after 7 overs, were brought down to 64/3 in 7.4 overs and then ultimately to 113/10. She picked the wickets of Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues and Alice Capsey.

WPL 2024 Player of the Tournament: Finally something for someone other than an RCB player. UP Warriorz' Deepti Sharma was named the Player of the Tournament for her splendid all-round performances. She scored 295 runs in eight matches at an average of 98.33 including three half-centuries. Deepti also had 10 wickets to her name in eight games.

Best catch of the season: Mumbai Indians' Sajana Sajeevan won the award of best catch of the season. She took a mind-blowing catch of UP Warriorz' Sophie Ecclestone in match number 14 between MI and UP on March 7. She made a stunning diving effort running in from long-on to her right to take a brilliant catch.

WPL 2024 Super Striker of the Season: RCB's Georgia Wareham was honoured with the WPL 2024 Super Striker of the Season award. She made 111 runs at a strike rate of 163.23 and scored crucial runs for the Bangalore side.

WPL 2024 most sixes: Delhi Capitals' Shafali Verma earned this award for the most sixes in the season. The swashbuckling opener smashed 20 sixes in just nine innings for DC.

Highest score in WPL 2024: Harmanpreet Kaur had the highest score in the tournament. She made 95* off 48 balls in a jaw-dropping run-chase against Gujarat Giants in the group stage.