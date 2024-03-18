WATCH | Smriti Mandhana gets emotional, Asha Shobana in tears after RCB's WPL 2024 triumph

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Smriti Mandhana and Asha Shobana.

On a Sunday night at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, Royal Challengers Bangalore registered a historic Women's Premier League win, ending a trophy drought for the franchise. It took more than 16 years since 2008 for RCB to get their hands on a WPL title. After the win, RCB captain Smriti Mandhana was being overcarried by the emotions with the team also diving into a plethora of emotions.

RCB skipper Mandhana made a loud roar when Richa Ghosh hit the winning four-over covers to beat DC by 8 wickets. The team rushed to the middle and began the celebrations with hugs and smiles all around. Mandhana met her players too and got emotional too. Meanwhile, star spinner Asha Shobana was also seen in tears after the win and hugged pacer Kate Cross.

Watch the videos here:

'Now it's Ee Sala Cup Namdu': Mandhana after win

Notably, the RCB skipper shared her heart out after her team's victory in the final. She said that the feeling of the win has not sunk in yet and also tweaked the long-spoken phrase 'Ee Sala Cup Namde'. "Feeling hasn't still sunk in. Hard for me to come out with expressions. One thing I'll say is I'm proud of the bunch. Our Bangalore leg was really good. We came to Delhi and had two tough losses. That's what we spoke about that we need to step up at the right time. These tournaments are about peaking at the right time.

"Last year taught us a lot of things. What went wrong, what went right? Management just said this is your team, build it (your way). Thumbs up to them. For RCB, it's a lot more. I'm not the only one who won the trophy, the team has won the trophy. I'm not the person to talk about what I feel. This is in top five maybe. Obviously, a World Cup would top it. Have a message for the fans - the most loyal fanbase. One statement that always comes up is Ee Sala Cup Namde. Now it's Ee Sala Cup Namdu. Kannada is not my first language but it was important to say it for the fans," Mandhana said to the broadcasters after the match.

Mandhana made 31 from 39 balls in the run-chase of 114. Ellyse Perry remained unbeaten for 35, while Richa Ghosh scored 17 off 14 balls to take the team home. Earlier, Sophie Molineux and Shreyanka Patil derailed Delhi Capitals with some spectacular bowling effort.