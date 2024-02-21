Wednesday, February 21, 2024
     
  4. How cute! Dog rides with his 'hooman' auto driver in Bengaluru's streets, video goes viral | WATCH

The dog sat comfortably in the autorickshaw driver's lap as they navigated through the busy streets of Bengaluru. Many users on social media pointed out that such heartwarming scenes are quite common in the city.

Aveek Banerjee Edited By: Aveek Banerjee @AveekABanerjee New Delhi Updated on: February 21, 2024 13:51 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM An auto-rickshaw driver seen with his dog in Bengaluru.

Dogs are without a doubt the most loyal friends of humans. In a heartwarming display of companionship, an autorickshaw driver was spotted with his furry friend on the busy roads of Bengaluru. The video has gone viral over social media and left netizens with a pleasant surprise.

The video was uploaded on Instagram on February 17 and shows the dog holding the autorickshaw handlebar, lending a paw to his friend as they rode together through the streets of Bengaluru. The dog was comfortably seated in the driver's lap as passersby looked in surprise at the sight. "Today I saw an auto driver taking his hooman for a ride. Uber driver: Tommy," reads the caption of the Instagram post.

Watch the video:

The video has garnered over 3 lakh views on Instagram, filled with positive comments from dog lovers. Some netizens pointed out that such sights are very common in Bengaluru. "Scenes like this are so common in Bangalore that I’m convinced it is (relatively speaking) a heaven for Doggos," said one user.

"I wouldn't mind getting stuck in Bangalore traffic," said another Instagram user, while others praised the camaraderie shared by the driver and his friend. "Traffic would be so much better if all auto and cabs had one dog or cat I could pet throughout the journey," one user said.

Image Source : INSTAGRAMThe video prompted several positive comments on social media.

ALSO READ | Bull interrupts local cricket match to chase players, video leaves netizens amazed | WATCH

