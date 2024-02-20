Bull interrupts local cricket match to chase players, video leaves netizens amazed | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X The viral video shows a bull chasing players during a local cricket match.

Disruptions in cricket matches may be common, but it is not every day you see a match being interrupted by a raging bull. However, a video has gone viral on social media showing a bull disrupting a local cricket match and proceeding to chase the players, causing everyone to run for safety.

The video was uploaded by Sameer Aliana (@HitmanCricket) on platform X on February 19 showing a bull unexpectedly showing up at a local cricket match and proceeding to chase everyone, including the umpire. The players and the umpire were forced to run for their safety as a crowd and people from the pavilion gazed at the unexpected intrusion.

The video has since been shared by several netizens, who shared their hilarious thoughts on the bull charging towards the people. The video was even shared by Rajasthan Royals' official X handle, who captioned it "#Bazbull", a reference to England cricket team coach Brendon McCullum's nickname - Bazball.

"Bull didn't like it, when Team promised they will play BAZBALL and ended up playing Dravidball," said one user. Another netizen wrote, "Wow what a fielding by Bull sir ...England team should learn from this."

