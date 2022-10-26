Baba Vanga Predictions: India in trouble? A big 'natural attack' in 2022 & other shocking fear

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@JANEZTEMLIN Baba Vanga Predictions

Baba Vanga Predictions: Only 2 months are left for the year 2022 to end and once again the predictions of Bulgarian prophet Baba Vanga have intensified. Baba Vanga, officially known as Vangeliya Pandeva Gushterova, is a mystic and herbalist from Bulgaria. Her prophecies, which are claimed to be 85 per cent accurate, include the Chernobyl disaster, Princess Diana's passing, and the dissolution of the Soviet Union. Throughout her life, she made a number of predictions, and many of them are now coming true. Around 111 years ago, Baba Vanga made a big prediction about India for the year 2022, which can come true in the next 2 months. There is an atmosphere of fear among the people regarding the same.

So far, two of his predictions for the year 2022 have come true. The mystical blind lady made a few predictions about 2022, two of which have turned out to be true. The first was the forecast for significant flooding in some areas of Australia. The second prediction, though, was about the widespread drought and water shortage. Reportedly, Australia's east coast saw significant floods earlier this year as a result of excessive rain. So, she was right in what she said.

She also predicted that there would be a drought and water shortages in major cities. Although the time and location were not specified, this forecast currently seems to be coming true across Europe.

'Hunger' in India this year

Baba Vanga had predicted locust attacks and starvation in India in the year 2022. According to her, in the year 2022, the outbreak of locusts will increase after the fall in the temperature around the world. According to media reports, India will face deadly locust attacks that might result in a nationwide famine as the crops will be destroyed. While we have just two months left, let's see if her prediction will be true or not.

In 2023, Earth's orbit will change

Baba Vanga claimed one of the biggest astronomical events. She predicted that the Earth's orbit will shift in some way in 2023, though no specifics were provided. Numerous changes on Earth may result from this occurrence, which could have catastrophic repercussions because the planet is balanced, even a small adjustment could result in unwanted and seriously devastating consequences. In addition, Baba Vanga had predicted that an astronaut would visit Venus in 2028.

