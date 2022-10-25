Rishi Sunak scripts history, officially appointed as British PM: Proud Indians congratulate him

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@MATTHANCOCK Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak scripts history: King Charles III officially appointed Rishi Sunak as United Kingdom's first Prime Minister. Sunak is not only UK's first Indian-origin PM but also the youngest Prime Minister in 200 years. Sunak, 42, formally took charge as Britain's first Indian-origin Prime Minister after an audience with King Charles III on Tuesday, a day after he was elected the new leader of the Conservative Party in a historic leadership run. He was elected unopposed as the new leader of the governing Conservative Party on October 24. He is the 57th prime minister of the UK and the first person of colour to lead the country.

Outgoing Prime Minister Liz Truss chaired her final Cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street on Tuesday morning before making her way to Buckingham Palace to formally tender her resignation to the 73-year-old monarch. After the official announcement, social media was flooded with congratulatory messages for him. A user wrote, "Historic Day, Britain's Conservative Party leader #RishiSunak becomes the #PrimeMinister of the United Kingdom on Diwali. First Indian origin and #Hindu PM of UK. Krishna works in mysterious ways. Congratulations @RishiSunak."

Here's how netizens are celebrating Rishi Sunak's achievement:

Earlier, lauding Rishi Sunak, Amitabh took to his Twitter and wrote, "T 4449 - Bharat mata ki Jai. Now the UK finally has a new Viceroy as its Prime Minister from the Mother Country." For the unversed, Sunak will be the third UK prime minister this year and will replace Liz Truss, who served as Britain’s shortest-serving prime minister.

Rishi Sunak is the UK-born son of Indian-origin general practitioner father Yashvir and pharmacist mother Usha. He had spoken extensively of his migrant roots during the last campaign. An Oxford, and Stanford University alumnae, Sunak is famously married to Akshata Murty, the daughter of NR Narayana Murthy, the billionaire businessman who founded Infosys. He also has two daughters Anoushka and Krishna. ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan feels proud as Rishi Sunak becomes UK's first Indian-origin PM

