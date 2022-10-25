Amitabh Bachchan feels proud as Rishi Sunak becomes UK's first Indian-origin PM

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@GANGULYSUNETRA Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Sunak

Conservative Party leader Rishi Sunak created history by becoming the first Indian-origin Prime Minister of UK. His crowing moment was all the more special as it coincided with Diwali celebrations in India and elsewhere. He was elected unopposed as the new leader of the governing Conservative Party on October 24. He is the 57th prime minister of the UK and the first person of colour to lead the country. Social media was flooded with congratulatory messages for him and a special message came from Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Lauding Rishi Sunak, Amitabh took to his Twitter and wrote, "T 4449 - Bharat mata ki Jai. Now the UK finally has a new Viceroy as its Prime Minister from the Mother Country." For the unversed, Sunak will be the third UK prime minister this year and will replace Liz Truss, who served as Britain’s shortest-serving prime minister.

Rishi Sunak is the UK-born son of Indian-origin general practitioner father Yashvir and pharmacist mother Usha. He had spoken extensively of his migrant roots during the last campaign. An Oxford, and Stanford University alumnae, Sunak is famously married to Akshata Murty, the daughter of NR Narayana Murthy, the billionaire businessman who founded Infosys. He also has two daughters Anoushka and Krishna. ALSO READ: Rishi Sunak becomes UK PM, netizens confuse him with Ashish Nehra and Jim Sarbh

Meanwhile, acting Prime Minister Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak will meet King Charles today, October 25, at Buckingham Palace. Truss will formally tender her resignation. Sunak's change in fate was triggered by the resignation of Truss as Britain's 56th PM on October 20, after her high-profile sacking and resignation in her cabinet, following a heavily criticised mini-budget that left the UK pound tumbling.

Amitabh Bachchan's latest project

On the professional front, Big B will be next seen in an upcoming family entertainer film 'Uunchai' alongside Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Parineeti Chopra. Helmed by Sooraj Barjtaya the film is all set to hit the theatres on November 11, 2022. In the film, Bachchan along with his co-stars will be trekking in the snow-capped Himalayas. Parineeti will play the role of the trek instructor. The movie also features Nafisa Ali Sodhi and Danny Denzongpa in guest appearances.

Apart from this, he also has a Pan India film 'Project K' opposite Deepika Padukone and Prabhas and 'The Intern' in his kitty. ALSO READ: Uunchai cast is '350 years of experience in one frame', watch video feat Big B, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani

