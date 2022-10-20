Thursday, October 20, 2022
     
Uunchai cast is '350 years of experience in one frame', watch video feat Big B, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani

Uunchai makers released a fun video featuring the cast members Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta and Sarika.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: October 20, 2022 11:22 IST
Uunchai cast
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAJSHRIFILMS Uunchai cast with director Sooraj Barjatya

Uunchai trailer was released recently and has been well received by the audience. The movie features Bollywood veterans Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Neena Gupta in lead roles. Now, the makers have shared a video featuring the Uunchai cast and talked about how it is a casting coup of sorts. Seldom has a cast with such big experience shared a frame and the Uunchai makers have emphasised this fact with their latest video.

Uunchai cast comes together for fun video  

In a clip shared by the production house Rajshri films, Anupam, Big B, Boman Irani, Parineeti, Neena and Sarika were seen walking towards the camera with swag. The clip seems to have been shot while they got together for promotional work ahead of the release. Seeing the cinema legends in one frame is sure to win your hearts. The post was captioned, "#Uunchai has got class and style. Here comes 350 years of experience in a frame, together (sic)."

The release of Uunchai coincides with 75 years of the production house Rajshri films, behind popular films like Nadiya Ke Paar (1982), Saaransh (1984), Maine Pyar Kiya (1989) Hum Aapke Hain Kaun (1994) and Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999) and many more. 

Uunchai movie trailer 

In Uunchai movie, Amitabh Bachchan along with co-stars Anupam Kher and Boman Irani will be trekking in the snow-capped Himalayas. Parineeti Chopra will play the role of the trek instructor. The movie also features Nafisa Ali Sodhi and Danny Denzongpa in guest appearances. Set to be released on November 11, the film is produced by Sooraj Barjatya's family banner Rajshri, Mahaveer Jain Films and Boundless Media. Uunchai marks the director's return to the big screen after the 2015 romantic drama "Prem Ratan Dhan Payo", starring Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja.

Sooraj Barjatya on directing Uunchai  

Popular for star-studded family dramas, Sooraj Barjatya said that Uunchai is very different from his previous films. The director said he had never set his movies beyond film studios but for Uunchai, he travelled to real locations across the country, including Kanpur, Agra, Gorakhpur, and even the snow-capped Himalayas. 

