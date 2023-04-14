Assam's Bihu dance sets two world records with over 11,000 dancers and musicians taking the stage

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@HIMANTABISWA Assam's Bihu dance sets two world records

Assam's Bihu dance has made history by setting two world records with over 11,000 dancers and musicians taking the stage at the Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati. More than 7,000 dancers, most of whom were female, and more than 3,000 drummers and musicians from all districts of the state performed the popular traditional dance style, which is practised across Assam, particularly during the spring festival of Bohag Bihu or Rongali Bihu.

Himanta Biswa Sarma, the chief minister of Assam, posted unforgettable moments of the MegaBihu rehearsal on Twitter. He added that two world records set in Sarusajai had earned them entry into the Guinness Book of World Records today.

The event sought to break two world records: the largest Bihu dance performance and the largest performance by traditional folk musicians employing instruments including the "dhol," "pepa," "gogona," and "toka."

Rishi Nath, the official Guinness World Records judge, claimed that 500 Bihu dancers made up the previous record-breaking crowd before the event. He described the event as "mesmerising."

Speaking at the event, the Assam chief minister expressed his belief that the people of Assam need to present themselves as a proud race on the world stage, and that their mentality of limiting themselves to certain boundaries has held them back.

He also spoke about the need to showcase the bravery and valour of historical figures from Assam, such as Lachit Barphukan, to the rest of the world. The event was well-received, with Guinness World Record adjudicator Rishi Nath describing it as "absolutely fantastic."

While the exact number of musicians who participated in the second performance is yet to be determined, officials have indicated that it will be recorded in the official certificates.

The event was organised by the Assam government, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will present them with their official Guinness World Records certificates during a similar performance on Friday.

