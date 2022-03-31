April Fools' Day 2022: Wishes, Funny Jokes, Quotes, HD Images, WhatsApp Messages & Facebook Statuses

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Happy April Fools Day 2022

As much as people are excited to celebrate each festival, April 1 brings much joy and enthusiasm to everyone as it is a day to share laughter and joy. April 1 is celebrated as April Fools' Day and turns out to be an annual custom to play pranks, make jokes, and hoaxes with your friends, co=workers and loved ones. While there is no particular story behind the origin of this day, it is said that it dates back to 1582 when the Julian calendar was swapped into the Gregorian calendar by France. In some places, it is a two-day event as well. There is no public holiday on April 1 but people celebrate it with great eagerness.

On April Fools' Day, people wish each other with funny jokes and greetings and tease each other with harmless pranks. If you are also looking forward to wish your loved ones, here are some wishes, messages, HD images and wallpapers for you.

April Fools' Day 2022 Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp, and Facebook Status

Somebody misses you every second and wants to meet you as soon as possible. Guess who? Your chimpanzee friend in the zoo

The best trick for a person like you is to stay mum and let others think if you are a fool than to break the silence and making it evident. Happy April Fool’s Day.

There is only one reason why you are not able to finish your work and that’s because you never do it. Happy April Fool’s Day to my coworkers.

There is nothing bad in being foolish sometimes as we cannot be always intelligent. Happy April Fool’s Day to you.

My friend thinks he's the smartest and feels only an onion can make him cry. So, I just thre a stone at his face and made him realize he was wrong. Happy April Fool’s Day.

Scientists have finally been able to spot the difference between a man and a monkey….. Man sends messages and monkey reads messages….. Have a wonderfool Fool’s Day.

A fool is always a fool and therefore, the date doesn’t matter….. But still I want to wish you on April 1st a very Happy Fool’s Day

April Fools' Day 2022 HD Images, Wallpapers:

