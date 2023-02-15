Anti-Valentine's week is here! From slap day to breakup day, check full list

Follow us on Anti-Valentine's week full list

For singles, Valentine's week can be a frustrating time, as couples inundate public spaces, eateries, and social media with overt displays of love for their current or potential significant others. The festivities span an entire week, commencing with Rose Day on February 7 and culminating with Valentine's Day on February 14. As Valentine's week comes to a close this week, it's natural to consider those who aren't fond of these days of love and are unattached. Fortunately, there is a solution: Anti-Valentine's week.

Anti-Valentine's week is a series of celebrations that are completely unrelated to anything related to love. The festivities begin with Slap Day on February 15 and culminate with Breakup Day on February 21. In addition, Kick Day, Perfume Day, Flirt Day, Confession Day, and Missing Day are also commemorated during the week. It is the ideal way to detox from the lovey-dovey Valentine's week, and we've got all the dates and deets of these days.

Here's the full list of all the dates of Anti-Valentine's Week and their significance:

Slap Day - February 16

The first day of Anti-Valentine's week is known as Slap Day, and it takes place on February 15, right after Valentine's Day (February 14). This occasion is dedicated to those who have been hurt or let down by their former partners and wish to let go of any lingering negative emotions. While the name suggests physically slapping an ex who caused harm, the real message is to take control of one's life and let go of any residual pain or anger towards them, in order to move forward towards a more positive future.

Kick Day - February 16

February 16 marks the observance of Kick Day, the second day of Anti-Valentine's week. It is a time to rid oneself of any negativity that may linger from past relationships. The focus is on personal happiness and not allowing an ex-partner to stand in the way of achieving it. In addition to negative feelings, this day is also an opportunity to discard any mementos or gifts from the past relationship, symbolically kicking them out of one's life in pursuit of a fresh start.

Perfume Day - February 17

February 17 is the third day of Anti-Valentine's week and is commonly referred to as Perfume Day. It's an opportunity to indulge in some self-care by purchasing a special fragrance that has been on one's wishlist for a while. The day is all about treating oneself and feeling good about it. It is a time to appreciate oneself and take pleasure in the small things that can bring joy and satisfaction.

Flirt Day - February 18

On February 18, the fourth day of Anti-Valentine's week, we celebrate Flirt Day. This is an opportunity to step out of one's comfort zone and take a chance at flirting with someone they've been interested in, whether it's to ask them out on a date or to simply spice things up with their significant other. The day is all about embracing new experiences and finding happiness by doing what one loves. So, take a chance and let yourself flirt away.

Confession Day - February 19

February 19 marks the fifth day of Anti-Valentine's week, also known as Confession Day. It's an ideal occasion to express one's true feelings, whether it's to confess a crush to someone or to apologize to a partner for past mistakes. This day provides an opportunity for honesty and openness in relationships, helping to build stronger connections based on trust and understanding.

Missing Day - February 20

February 20 is the sixth day of Anti-Valentine's week, also known as Missing Day. This day provides an ideal opportunity to express to someone you love that you miss them, but it's important to be cautious and mindful of the recipient. It's important to note that while reaching out to an ex might be tempting, it's wise to avoid making impulsive decisions that could result in regret later. Instead, focus on expressing your affection and appreciation to those who hold a special place in your heart.

Breakup Day - February 21

February 21 marks the end of Anti-Valentine's week with Breakup Day. This day provides an opportunity to end a relationship that has become toxic or lost its spark. It can be the right time to make a difficult decision and choose personal freedom, rather than remaining in an unfulfilling relationship. While it's never easy to end a relationship, it's important to prioritize one's own happiness and well-being, and Breakup Day can be a powerful reminder of that.

