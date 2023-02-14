Valentine’s Day memes flood Twitter and they are just too relatable for singles to miss!

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV GRAPHIC Valentine’s Day memes

Valentine’s Day 2023 memes: After Rose Day, Chocolate Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day, the big day of love - Valentine's Day is finally here to make single people feel more miserable than any day of Valentine's week. Many couples don’t celebrate V-day at all but for many lovers, it’s such a huge deal that they have to get flowers, chocolates, and other gifts for their significant other along with planning an amazing date. Which is an admirable thing too as the couples are making efforts to make the day special for each other and celebrate their love. But jealous and cynical haters are still gonna this romantic day, no matter which year it is.

While not all singles feel sad and lonely on V-day, a lot of them just don’t care about it and others make fun of their #foreversingle life by sharing memes with their fellow single friends who can relate. On February 14 morning, #ValentinesDay was already trending on Twitter, which was filled with memes and jokes. We have compiled a list of hilarious and relatable Valentine’s Day memes that you might feel like sharing.

Here are some of the funniest Valentine’s Day memes that singles can surely relate to:

Valentine's Day is a holiday that is celebrated on February 14th each year as a way to express love and affection to romantic partners, friends, and family members. It is believed to have originated from ancient Roman festivals, but over time it has become associated with romantic love and the exchange of gifts such as flowers, chocolates, and cards. Many people celebrate Valentine's Day as an opportunity to show appreciation for their loved ones and to strengthen their relationships.

Valentine's Day was originally a pagan festival called Lupercalia, which celebrated fertility and was held on February 15. Another fun fact about this day is that in the Middle Ages, people believed that the first unmarried person of the opposite sex they met on Valentine's Day would become their spouse.

