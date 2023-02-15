Happy Slap Day 2023: History, significance, Messages & quotes to share for the ex & friends you hate

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@KINGOFHEARTMJV1 Happy Slap Day 2023

Happy Slap Day 2023: It marks the first day of anti-Valentine’s week. After celebrating the week of love, which begins on February 7 with Rose Day and ends on February 14 with Valentine’s Day, its time for those who haven’t had much experience with finding their love or had been a part of unhealthy relationship. This day is also the perfect for the people to want end their messy and ugly relationship which caused pain and heartbreak. The day is extremely popular among youngsters.

If you have been bored by seeing the love-filled stories/statuses of your friends on Valentine's Day, Slap Day comes as a respite for you. Here's a curated list of images, quotes and wishes for the slap day.

Happy Slap Day 2023: History and Significance

Slap Day is for people who wish to slap their ex who cheated on them or made them experience an unhealthy relationship. It doesn't mean that you literally have to slap them. Instead, slap away all the feelings you have for them and move ahead in life. You can also mindfully work on your suppressed anger. Additionally, Slap day is a reminder for people to move on from bad relationships and meet new, positive people.

The history of Slap Day is unknown, but it is considered an extremely important for the people who are suffering from heartbreak, insecurities, trust issues and disrespect.

Happy Slap Day 2023: Wishes and Quotes

Karma takes too long. I'd rather slap you now. Happy Slap Day

“You had to deal every day with people who were foolish and lazy and untruthful and downright unpleasant, and you could certainly end up thinking that the world would be considerably improved if you gave them a slap.” ― Terry Pratchett, Wintersmith

After slapping someone in the face today, just say, 'I didn't slap you, I high-fived your face'. Happy Slap Day 2023

Two faced people are what I hate the most. It is very confusing which face to slap first.

I am breaking all the ties with you because you have hurt me the most, and I wish you also feel my pain someday.

Read More Lifestyle News