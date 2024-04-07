Anand Mahindra offers job to 13-year-old who averted monkey attack using Alexa

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Nikita averts a monkey attack with the help of Alexa.

Little did she know that her quick and extraordinary thinking in the wake of an extremity could win her plaudits from the country around. Ever since the news broke, the internet has been filled with praise for the 13-year-old Nikita who used her quick presence of mind to avert an imminent monkey attack using the virtual assistant technology Alexa. And now her brave act has also caught the attention of Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra group who promised her a job after she completed her education.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Mahindra Group Chairman praised Nikita for demonstrating impeccable leadership qualities and quick-thinking which not only saved her but also the life of her 15-month-old niece from an imminent monkey attack.

"The dominant question of our era is whether we will become slaves or masters of technology. The story of this young girl provides comfort that technology will always be an ENABLER of human ingenuity. Her quick thinking was extraordinary. What she demonstrated was the potential for leadership in an entirely unpredictable world. After she finishes her education, if she ever decides to work in the corporate world, I hope we at @MahindraRise will be able to convince her to join us," the Mahindra Group Chairman said.

In a video which has now gone viral, a 13-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh's Basti was seen speaking of an incident wherein she used a virtual assistant technology to fend off a monkey attack.

Speaking about the incident, Nikita said, "A few guests visited our home, and they left the gate open. Monkeys entered the kitchen and started throwing things here and there. The kid (her niece) was scared and so did I, but then I saw Alexa and asked it to play the sound of a dog. Because of that barking sound, the monkeys were scared and ran away."

According to the media reports, the incident happened when the owner, Pankaj Ojha, mistakenly left the doors open of the house, which led to an easy way for monkeys to enter the two-storey residence of the family.

After initially vandalising the drawing room on the first floor, the monkeys then, in search of food, climbed up to the first floor, where Nikita and her 15-month-old niece were playing. The girls were playing in the bedroom when they spotted a monkey advancing towards them.

Though being scared herself, the 13-year-old, however, did not lose her cool and used her presence of mind to scare away the primate. She then commanded the virtual assistant technology Alexa to bark like a dog. The trick immediately worked off. Scared of the persistent bark, the monkey immediately ran away from the room.

Meanwhile, speaking of the incident, Pankaj Ojha said, "Most electronic appliances in my home are synced with Alexa. It's usual for us to give commands and get things done. But for the first time, it saved the two kids in my house from an imminent monkey attack."

