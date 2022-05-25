Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SASI_5451 Amazon is selling plastic bucket for Rs 26,000 and Twitter has unleashed flurry of jokes and memes!

How much would you pay for an ordinary plastic bucket? Well, Amazon has bought forth one for you priced at just Rs 25,999. Yes, that's true! The listicle even had a 28 per cent discount on it. However, as soon as it caught someone's attention, a screenshot soon started going viral on the internet. Interestingly, the item is titled “Plastic Bucket for Home and Bathroom Set of 1." The photos were shared by a Twitter user named Vivek Raju who wrote, "Just found this on Amazon and I don't know what to do." While many compared it to gold, there were others who thought that it could be a result of some technical problem.

Amazon even tweeted a response from its Amazon Help account that read, "Our apologies for the inconvenience, we'd like to take a closer look at this. Could you please share the link to the item you are referring to? Mustafa."

While everyone was still not over talking about it, another screenshot of two plastic mugs being sold for around Rs 10,000 started doing rounds on various platforms. ​

Netflix India gave a hilarious response to the same and tweeted, "Seeing Babu Rao's bucket on sale being posted by someone named Raju is just real life Phir Hera Pheri and we appreciate it."

Meanwhile, have a look at how flabergasted the Netizens were after looking at a bucket of such a price.

The product is currently unavailable on the website.