Amarnath cloudburst: Viral videos from spot shared on social media, netizens pray for pilgrims

Amarnath Yatra has been affected due to a cloudburst in the area on the evening of Friday, July 8. A cloudburst hit the area near the Amarnath cave shrine and reports of casualties are coming in. This has left the netizens in a state of shock and grief as they pray for those affected from this natural calamity.

Amarnath cloudburst details

The Cloudburst occurred in area near the Amarnath cave shrine around 5.30 p.m. Rescue operation has been launched at the site. Rescue teams were rushed to the spot using helicopter services," an official source said. Several langars and tents were reportedly washed away as a result of gushing water. Videos from the site have gone viral on social media.

Netizens pray for those affected by tragedy

As soon as the news of cloudburst near Amarnath cave came in, netizens and political leaders took to social media to express sorrow and prayed for the well-being of the pilgrims.

"My prayers for those who are effected by cloud burst near Shri #AmarnathYatra. Mahadev Raksha karein sabki (sic)," wrote on social media user sharing the video from the cloudburst site.

"Praying for the safety of Amarnath Yatris who are facing serious problems! Wishing all devotees will be safe (sic)," another Twitter user commented.

